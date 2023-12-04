5 critically injured in Joliet crash, police say

Five people were critically injured in a Joliet crash early Monday morning near South Chicago Street and McDonough Street, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were critically injured in a south suburban crash early Monday morning, Joliet police said.

Officers responded just before 5:15 a.m. to the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street in Joliet for a crash with injuries, police said.

Police said the male driver of a Volkswagen Passat was traveling east on McDonough, approaching Chicago, when he failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection, hitting a semitrailer that was traveling south on Chicago.

Joliet fire crews took the two male and three female occupants of the Volkswagen to local hospitals in critical condition, police said.

The male semitrailer driver was not injured in the crash.

The roadway remained closed just before 9 a.m., as police investigate.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 7:30 a.m., and the car involved appeared to sustain major damage in the incident.