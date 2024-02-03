Funeral to be held for 7 family members killed in Joliet-area shootings; police update investigation

A funeral memorial service will be held Sunday for seven family members allegedly shot and killed by Romeo Nance in the Joliet-area last month.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The funeral for seven of the eight victims killed in the Joliet-area shootings last month will be held Saturday.

The memorial services come as new details have been released by police on their investigation.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Victory Church in Joliet.

The Will County Sheriff's Office recently revealed new clues about murder spree.

Will County detectives went to Texas earlier this week to recover Romeo Nance's car and other evidence. Investigators said the gun Nance used to kill Toyosi Bakare is the same weapon recovered by police in Texas.

Authorities also added it's the same gun Nance used to take his own life.

Officials said Nance allegedly shot nine people on January 21, eight fatally, across four separate crime scenes before taking his own life following a confrontation with law enforcement in Natalia, Texas.

Police said Nance was related to most of the people he targeted, including his mother and sisters, but it's still not clear why he went on the shooting rampage and ultimately traveled to Texas.

His girlfriend, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, is facing an obstruction of justice charge related to the case. Police said she lied to them during their search for Nance.

She is out on electronic monitoring and is due back in court next week.

As the family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest, Joliet's mayor has asked residents and businesses to help raise money to cover the cost of the funerals.