Syl's Restaurant and Lounge in Joliet violated child labor laws, ordered to pay more than $18K: feds

Syl's Restaurant and Lounge in Joliet, IL has been ordered to pay more than $18,000 for violating child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Joliet restaurant has been fined for violation child labor laws.

Investigators with the U.S. Dept. of Labor said Syl's Restaurant and Lounge illegally employed 25 minors.

SEE ALSO | HaiSous owner says long-time street vendor Juan Luis saved Pilsen restaurant from alley fire

The department said the restaurant violated laws limiting the number of hours that 14-year-old and 15-year-old children can work. And, according to investigators, Syl's violated overtime wage laws.

The business has been ordered to pay more than $18,000 in penalties. ABC7 has reached out to the restaurant for comment, but a message posted on their Facebook page indicates that the business has closed.

RELATED | The Bellevue to open in former Tavern on Rush location in Gold Coast