16-year-old girl killed, 13-year-old girl wounded in apparent random shooting, Joliet police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joliet police are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager dead and another injured.

Police said the incident occurred Monday night around 11:18 p.m. Officers were called to the 1800-block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found two teenagers, ages 16 and 13, with gunshot wounds. Officers said the 16-year-old had sustained a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound. Joliet police said the 13-year-old was grazed by gunfire.

Joliet police said the teens were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center where the 16-year-old was later pronounced dead. The condition of the younger teen was not released.

Joliet police said that no one is in custody and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.