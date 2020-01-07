Family of Englewood man found in northwest Indiana pond continues to look for answers

"Why would somebody do this to him?" wondered Rhonda Washington, Clopton's wife.
The 47-year-old was last seen in Englewood last month.
Late Friday the family said LaPorte County detectives called to notify them Clopton's body was found in a pond in La Porte, Indiana. His death has been ruled a homicide.
"Someone had to know something," said Clopton's daughter Sade. "Somebody had to take him."
On December 28, the family was joined by others in the West Englewood neighborhood passing out missing person flyers.
His family said he was last seen near 6600 South Justine on December 16. They said he doesn't drive and that people drive his truck to get him around. They added that his truck is still missing.
"Of course we are hurt but I feel like, more so, we are confused because we don't understand who and why somebody would do this to him, knowing the person that he was," Sade said.
"Joseph was a loving person all around. [A] great father and he loved his family," Washington said. "I hope we can find who did this. We're still looking for answers as to why."
The La Porte County Sheriff's office continues to investigate. His family asks anyone with information about what happened to Clopton, and how he got from Chicago to LaPorte, to call the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.