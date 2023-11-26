Man convicted in 1991 Calumet City murders arrested for wife's June murder: South Holland police

Joseph Wingard, who was convicted in two Calumet City murders, is on the run after killing his wife, Lone Williams, her South Holland, IL family said.

Joseph Wingard, 49, voluntarily turned himself in, police say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A man previously convicted of two murders in Calumet City has now been arrested in connection to the murder of his wife in June.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

South Holland police said the suspect, Joseph Wingard, turned himself in to police at 8 p.m. Saturday.

He has been charged with first degree murder for the June death of his wife, Lone Williams, police said.

Wingard, 49, was recently released from prison after he was convicted of killing two women in Calumet City in 1991, when he was 17.

The family of Williams had previously offered a reward to find Wingard when he was on the run.