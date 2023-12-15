Juice WRLD Day 2023 is at the United Center Saturday; mom reflects on rapper's lasting legacy

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Juice WRLD Day 2023 is Saturday and will be celebrated with a concert at the United Center. His mother is reflecting on his lasting legacy.

Jarad Anthony Higgins, known around the world as Juice WRLD, died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019. His life and music is now celebrated annually, and as ABC7 got a preview of this year's event, we also got an exclusive look at the major progress of his mother Carmela Wallace's investment in her son's hometown.

Wallace is in charge of the annual tribute concerts with her foundation Live Free 999.

"Juice World Day, it's just a day to honor Jared. So you have various artists, they come and they sing, it's just a place where they kind of gather and they just remember him and they honor him," she said.

Last year there was a packed audience, but the musical message is clear.

"I get countless messages how his music saved their lives, helped them with depression, helped them with anxiety," Wallace said. "We normalize the conversation about mental health and substance dependency and also preventive measures as well. So we find organizations to partner with who offer things to really just help in the mental space."

Juice WRLD was an expressive artist whose life may have been short but whose legacy lives on through music, advocacy and an investment in his hometown of Homewood where the sparks of change are flying as Homewood Brewing Co. gets ready to go into business.

"In a year's time, I have a building that's totally erected. We have brew equipment and we are making tremendous progress," Wallace said.

Last year before Juice WRLD Day, Wallace announced the investment to open Homewood Brewing Co. as a place for people to gather, remember and celebrate life and her son. Now the brewery is nearly complete and set to open next year.

"You'll see pops of Jared throughout. I can't not do it without him and Homewood was special to Jared. So I'm honoring him for that reason too 'cuz even after he was famous and was an artist, he still came back home to Homewood," she said.

They will also have a flagship beer to honor her son.

"Ultimately we're going to use the money that we make from that to give back to the foundation," said Cam Horn, head brewer.

Wallace said her main goal for the Juice WRLD Day celebration is to thank her sons' fans and reach out to any who need help and connect them with resources.