Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested on felony domestic violence charges late Sunday, Los Angeles police told ESPN, the second domestic incident in the past four years for the soon-to-be-free-agent pitcher.

Urías, 27, was arrested just after 11 p.m. PT and booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to jail records. He was released on $50,000 bond at 4:47 a.m. and has a court date Sept. 27.

LAPD said he was arrested by Exposition Park Police, a state police department that patrols the Exposition Park area, including the Coliseum, BMO Stadium, the California Science Center and Natural History Museum.

It appears Urías was among the celebrities in attendance at Sunday's LAFC game against Inter Miami.

In 2019, Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. While he was eventually not charged, he received a 20-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy since its institution in 2015.

Players charged with domestic violence typically are placed on administrative leave by the league while it conducts an investigation.

Prior to this season, Urías had been one of the best starters in baseball over the last three years, peaking last season with a National League-best 2.16 ERA and third-place Cy Young finish. On the cusp of free agency, he has struggled this season, posting a 4.60 ERA and allowing a career-high 24 home runs in 117 innings. Urias' court date is during the final week of the regular season.

The Dodgers issued the following statement: "We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC contributed to this report.