Chicago shooting: 1-month-old shot in head among 7 wounded in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-month-old girl is among seven people wounded in a mass shooting in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 6500-block of South Halsted Street at about 8:13 p.m.Police said three gunmen got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and fired shots at a group of people before taking off eastbound on 66th Street.The one-month-old girl was shot in the head and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.Six other people were shot, including a 15-year-old. Five of them were transported to hospitals in good condition while one suffered a graze wound and declined to go to a hospital.Activist Andrew Holmes says enough is enough."We've got to stop this madness and the aiming at the children," Holmes said. "It doesn't matter if they are sitting in the car, if somebody's them, you're still discharging that weapon."Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.