Val and Ryan discuss Jussie Smollett sentencing, what it means to be a good neighbor and more

Plus, Val and Ryan discuss Jussie Smollett's sentencing to 150 days in jail.
Also, how much do you know your neighbors? According to a new study, 9 in 10 Chicago residents consider themselves good neighbors.
With gas prices at an all-time high, the hosts review some funny memes about the spike.
And, did you know the body part you wash first while bathing could reveal your personality type? Val and Ryan talk about that and more!
Dry Naperville Social
As adults, many women find it harder and harder to meet new people and form new friendships, and if they're looking to do it in an alcohol-free environment, it can be even more difficult. Naperville resident, Michelle Flynn, decided to change that.
"Dry Naperville Social" was created when Michelle saw a need for networking events and opportunities that didn't center around alcohol. After deciding to quit drinking on her 50th birthday, she realized she didn't have many friends or ways to meet new people, and other women related.
Her Facebook group grew quickly, gaining over 800 followers in less than a year. The women meet up regularly for dry events including painting classes, walks, coffee dates and lunches. The group has not only given these women an opportunity to socialize, but to form long-lasting friendships.
To join the club or find out more, visit the Facebook page @DryNapervilleSocial.
Spend or Save?
Turning Red - SAVE
A Disney animated film about a 13-year-old girl who literally turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited, embarrassed, angry, etc.
The Adam Project - SPEND
Ryan Reynolds is a pilot who must travel back in time to save himself by teaming up with his 12-year-old self.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray - SPEND
Apple TV+ series in which Samuel L. Jackson plays a 93-year-old man with dementia who tries to remember the circumstances of the death of his beloved nephew.
Bust Down -- SAVE
Raunchy sitcom from Peacock about employees at a mid-level casino in Gary, Ind. Starring Chris Redd, Jak Knight and Sam Jay.