Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan discuss Jussie Smollett sentencing, what it means to be a good neighbor and more

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Are you a good neighbor?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, we celebrate Val's birthday!

Plus, Val and Ryan discuss Jussie Smollett's sentencing to 150 days in jail.

Also, how much do you know your neighbors? According to a new study, 9 in 10 Chicago residents consider themselves good neighbors.

With gas prices at an all-time high, the hosts review some funny memes about the spike.

And, did you know the body part you wash first while bathing could reveal your personality type? Val and Ryan talk about that and more!

Draft Kings


EMBED More News Videos

How you can win big on Draft Kings during March Madness



The Draft Kings app now makes betting easier during March Madness.

Dry Naperville Social


EMBED More News Videos

"Dry Naperville Social" was created when one woman saw a need for networking events and opportunities that didn't center around alcohol.



As adults, many women find it harder and harder to meet new people and form new friendships, and if they're looking to do it in an alcohol-free environment, it can be even more difficult. Naperville resident, Michelle Flynn, decided to change that.

"Dry Naperville Social" was created when Michelle saw a need for networking events and opportunities that didn't center around alcohol. After deciding to quit drinking on her 50th birthday, she realized she didn't have many friends or ways to meet new people, and other women related.

Her Facebook group grew quickly, gaining over 800 followers in less than a year. The women meet up regularly for dry events including painting classes, walks, coffee dates and lunches. The group has not only given these women an opportunity to socialize, but to form long-lasting friendships.

To join the club or find out more, visit the Facebook page @DryNapervilleSocial.

Spend or Save?


EMBED More News Videos

Richard Roeper reviews what movies and shows you should watch, so you don't have to



Turning Red - SAVE
A Disney animated film about a 13-year-old girl who literally turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited, embarrassed, angry, etc.

The Adam Project - SPEND
Ryan Reynolds is a pilot who must travel back in time to save himself by teaming up with his 12-year-old self.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray - SPEND
Apple TV+ series in which Samuel L. Jackson plays a 93-year-old man with dementia who tries to remember the circumstances of the death of his beloved nephew.

Bust Down -- SAVE
Raunchy sitcom from Peacock about employees at a mid-level casino in Gary, Ind. Starring Chris Redd, Jak Knight and Sam Jay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesmovie theatermovie newsmovie reviewwindy city weekendsports betting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Val, Ryan talk women in construction, Frank Sinatra's Chicago visit
Val and Ryan talk Black history, French fry condiments and new movies
Super Bowl betting, Kanye West and a special Chicago Bulls ticket
Wine expert breaks down what makes an excellent bottle
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Man says God told him to kill Northwest Side neighbor: prosecutors
Human remains found after woman sees arm in gator's mouth
Show More
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
IL secretary of state extends driver's license expiration date
IL reports 1,825 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News