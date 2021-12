EMBED >More News Videos Andre Hope said he took no pleasure in finding former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police and staging an attack on himself.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has granted a motion for the special prosecutor's report on how Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx handled the Jussie Smollett investigation to be made public.Judge Michael Toomin made the ruling at a hearing on Friday.Special prosecutor Dan Webb said the Cook County State's Attorney's Office led by Kim Foxx made "operational mistakes" when it initially dropped charges against the actor.Earlier this month, Smollett was convicted of disorderly conduct for lying to police about being attacked in Chicago in 2019.