Jussie Smollett Chicago attack: On 1 year anniversary of 'Empire' actor's claims his lawyers are looking for dirt on Eddie Johnson

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett claimed he was beaten in a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood one year ago Wednesday.Smollett's report sent Chicago police into overdrive to find his alleged attackers. Then, on Feb. 13, 2019, the men, identified as the Osundairo brothers, were detained and questioned by police. A day later, Smollett spoke to ABC's Robin Roberts on Good Morning America."What people need to hear is the truth. It's just the truth," he said.But the case exploded when Chicago police charged the "Empire" actor, saying Smollett staged the whole thing.The truth proved elusive. The Osundairo brothers were released. On Feb. 19 Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case. By Feb. 21, Smollett had turned himself in, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report."Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," said then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson at the time of the charges.He was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. The actor continued to claim his story was true, and on March 26 but the charges were dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in return for the forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.A special prosecutor is looking into why the Cook County State's Attorney made that decision.But the City of Chicago was not done yet. On April 11 they filed a lawsuit to recoup the $130,000 the police department said it spent investigating his claims. Then, on Aug. 23, Dan Webb was appointed special prosecutor to re-investigate the case.The issue of the charges being dropped has plagued Foxx as she runs for re-election as Cook County State's Attorney."I acknowledge that in our transparency to the public we fell short," she said.Smollett filed his own lawsuit against the city, alleging the city and Chicago police ignored key evidence that proved his claim of an attack, and accusing Johnson of maliciously going after him without probable cause.Wednesday, it became public that as part of that countersuit Smollett's attorneys are looking for documents related to the Johnson scandal."They're going to see what dirt they can bring in on the former superintendent with one goal in mind," said former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Cramer. "If you can embarrass the city or try to embarrass the city, maybe they cut a better deal."Webb has not commented on his re-investigation of the case since his appointment. We do know, however, that he is seeking Smollett's location data, messages and pictures from the last year. A Cook County Judge ordered Google to turn that information over to him earlier this month.