Jussie Smollett 911 calls released of 'Empire' actor reporting alleged Chicago attack

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- The 911 calls reporting the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago in January have been released.The calls were made by Smollett's manager.The calls reference the now-infamous Subway restaurant ...and the rope the actor said was put around his neck by the attackers."OK, what's going on?" the dispatcher asked."I work for an artist, I don't really want to say his name but...he went to Subway," Smollett's manager said. "He was walking by and somebody jumped him or something like that and I just want to report it.""What's really weird, ma'am, because I'm scared and I don't know what it is, they put a noose around his neck," his manager added.Chicago Police investigators say the attack was staged by Smollett. He was charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Charges against Smollett were later dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's office.