jussie smollett

Here's what could happen during Jussie Smollett's sentencing after his guilty verdict

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Attorney Anthony Burch previews Jussie Smollett's sentencing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty Thursday of disorderly conduct for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in Streeterville in 2019.

A jury at the Leighton Criminal Court Building decided Smollett was guilty on five of six charges relating to false statements prosecutors said he made to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Jussie Smollett verdict: 'Empire' actor guilty on 5 counts of disorderly conduct

Those charges are listed as class 4 felonies, which are among the least serious felonies in Illinois, but can still carry potential prison time of up to three years. Experts have said Smollett will likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service due to his lack of criminal history.

"Because Mr. Smollett does not have a criminal history, there is a presumption that he would be given a form of probation," said Attorney Anthony Burch. "So I don't suspect that he would be taken into custody."

A sentencing date has not yet been set in Smollett's case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagestreetervillechicago crimejussie smollettfalse reportchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUSSIE SMOLLETT
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
Special prosecutor calls for Jussie Smollett report release
Only Black juror in Smollett trial still wonders about motive
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News