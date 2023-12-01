Illinois appeals court upholds Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction

Jussie Smollett's appeal of his conviction in a hate crime hoax returned to court Tuesday with oral arguments beginning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois appeals court upheld actor Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction in a ruling announced Friday.

The court's voted 2-1 in favor of upholding the conviction.

The video in this story is from a previous report

RELATED: Jussie Smollett back to work, making directorial debut after convicted for faking Chicago hate crime

In 2021, the former "Empire" TV star was convicted of faking a racist and homophobic attack in 2019, and then, lying to police about it. His attorneys appealed that conviction, arguing that he should not have been punished for the same crime twice.

Back in 2019, he and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx had reached an agreement to drop the charges against him in exchange for $10,000 bond and community service. The special prosecutor was then appointed in 2020.

SEE ALSO: 'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

Smollett's lawyers claimed his conviction violated his fifth amendment rights against double jeopardy, which is a legal protection against a person being punished for the same crime twice.

The special prosecutor disagreed with their premise, arguing that Smollett did get due process and was never prosecuted in the 2019 case, adding that the agreement for his release included an understanding that he could be re-charged for the original crime.

Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett being taken into custody at Cook County Jail

Smollett's attorneys added that the special prosecutor, who they say never should've been appointed, also did not turn over important evidence to the defense team from an hour's long discussion with the Osundairo brothers.

In 2021, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail. He spend six days in jail after filing his appeal.