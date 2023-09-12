Jussie Smollett case: Oral arguments to begin for actor's appeal of hate crime hoax conviction

Jussie Smollett's appeal of his conviction in a hate crime hoax will be in court Tuesday with oral arguments set to begin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys will go to court Tuesday to try and get Jussie Smollett's convictions overturned.

Former Empire TV star Jussie Smollett's legal challenges continue as the Illinois Appeals Court hears oral arguments Tuesday his conviction for staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself in 2019 and then lying about it to police should be thrown out.

In a lengthy written appeal, Smollett's lawyers claim that his conviction violated his fifth amendment rights against double jeopardy.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett back to work, making directorial debut after convicted for faking Chicago hate crime

Double jeopardy is a legal protection which keeps people from being punished for the same crime twice. The special prosecutor's disagrees in his response.

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett, who is African-American and gay, of disorderly conduct after authorities said he paid two men he who worked on his TV show to stage a racist, homophobic attack against him.

SEE ALSO: 'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

A judge sentenced him to 30-months of felony probation, 150-days in Cook County jail, over $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000.

Jussie Smollett spent just six days in jail as a part of a deal to drop the initial charge.

Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett being taken into custody at Cook County Jail

If the appeal fails, Smollett will have to finish his jail sentence ordered by the court. A ruling on the matter could take several weeks.