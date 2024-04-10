After an on-duty injury, K9 Deputy Dax is set to enjoy retirement, Lake County Sheriff says

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It ws a bittersweet day for the Lake County Sheriff's Office as they sent K9 Deputy Dax into retirement following a distinguished law enforcement career.

After nearly ten years of service K9 Dax is getting ready to spend time at home with his longtime handler Deputy John Forlenza.

"He's part of my family. More than that he is my partner at work," Forlenza said. "I trust him and he trusts me and that's why we've had the success we've had."

K9 Dax and his handler have located more than 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons, seized hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, and dozens for firearms discarded by offenders, according to the sheriff's office.

Last month, K9 Dax was injured while catching a suspect in unincorporated Zion.

The well-known K9 was diagnosed with cervical and thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disc Disease.

After going through physical therapy, he was able to walk again. However, veterinarians said he cannot return to active duty.

As K9 Dax gets settled into retirement, Forlenza is excited to still be there as his partner and best friend.

"Hopefully lots of swimming, walking, chicken wings, good stuff," Forlenza said.

