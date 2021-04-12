Politics

Brown Sugar Bakery sees surge in business, some backlash after VP Kamala Harris visits South Side business

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Side bakery sees surge in business, some backlash after VP Kamala Harris visit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brown Sugar Bakery is closed Mondays, but an avalanche of orders forced the owner to bring in staff on their day off to make cakes.

The surge in orders comes after Vice President Kamala Harris make a surprise visit to the bakery along the 75th Street business district last week.

"I was so happy that she came to our community," said Stephanie Hart, owner of Brown Sugar Bakery.

Hart didn't even make it to the shop before the Vice President's ten-minute stop.

EMBED More News Videos

Brown Sugar's founder said Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to support a small business, and the South Side bakery was on her friends' list of suggestions.



"I was so humbled by the referral. Whoever told her to go to Brown Sugar, that just grew my heart a little bit. It's just amazing," Hart said.

She said she was surprised to see some news reports the next day questioning why the vice president was at a Chicago Bakery instead of the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED | VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity



"It's mostly sad," Hart said. "I just don't understand how you can equate those two things."

After the visit is when she began getting racist voicemails and emails, she said.

"We pass over the nasty emails and our standard response is that everyone is welcomed at Brown Sugar Bakery," she said. "They're not going to rain on our parade, they're just not."

Hart is choosing to focus on the positive feedback and all the new business coming their way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagogreater grand crossingbakerykamala harrisracist e mailracismcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News