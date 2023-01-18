WATCH LIVE

Person killed in crash involving semi on Interstate 88, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 2:19PM
Serious crash causes traffic delays on I-88
A serious crash is causing traffic delays on I-88 in Kane County.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Interstate 88 early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened near milepost 118 in Kane County just after 4 a.m., police said. ISP Troopers responded for a two-vehicle crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer. A car rear-ended the semi and ended up in the grass.

One person was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Lanes two and three of I-88 westbound near milepost 118 are closed for the investigation, police said. Traffic delays are starting near Farnsworth.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

