Kankakee shooting: 2 teen boys among 4 shot in south suburb, police say

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenage boys were among four people shot in south suburban Kankakee on Friday night, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired near River Street and Fourth Avenue just before 9:15 p.m. Officers found several shell casings and a Chevy Tahoe that had been hit by gunfire several times.

Soon after, police learned that three gunshot victims had walked into St. Mary's Hospital.

While officers were canvassing the area, Kankakee County deputies found a white Hyundai parked near the hospital that had also been struck by gunfire. Both vehicles were towed for further investigation.

Two 17-year-old boys had suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, police said. A 23-year-old victim, reported to be in stable condition, was transported to a hospital in Chicago for additional treatment.

Around 10:30 p.m., police learned that an 18-year-old man had arrived at Riverside Hospital, in a private vehicle, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers found several scenes, which were photographed and processed by Kankakee City detectives.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

The Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department will be assisting Kankakee City Police with additional patrols and enforcement action.