Kanye West subpoenaed to testify at former employee's upcoming Chicago fraud trial

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West could soon be taking the witness stand at Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

The Grammy-winning artist has been subpoenaed to testify in Chicago in a fraud trial involving Arjun Dhillon, one of his former employees.

That employee is accused of using West's name in an attempt to scam a quarter of a million dollars from a philanthropist running an online charity campaign, according to court records.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on April 4.
