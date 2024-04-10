Memorial arrangements for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced

A special Cook County clerk election will happen next November after Karen Yarbrough died from an undisclosed illness at 73 years old.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced Wednesday plans for a public memorial service.

Yarbrough, 73, died last Sunday. She was the first African American and the first woman ever elected as Cook County clerk and was serving her second term when she died.

A public memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at the Rockefeller Chapel on the campus of the University of Chicago.

The Chapel is located at 5850 S. Woodlawn Avenue in Hyde Park. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. in advance of the 3 p.m. memorial service.

Clerk Yarbrough is survived by her husband Henderson Yarbrough and the couple have a blended family of six children and 12 grandchildren.