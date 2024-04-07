Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies at 73 after being hospitalized in critical condition: I-Team

Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with an officially undisclosed illness.

Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with an officially undisclosed illness.

Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with an officially undisclosed illness.

Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with an officially undisclosed illness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has died at 73 years old, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Yarbrough's top communications aide confirmed she died Sunday.

Yarbrough had been hospitalized in critical condition with an officially undisclosed illness, the I-Team learned on Tuesday.

Yarbrough was midway through her term as clerk and was the first woman and African American to hold that office.

Previously, she was a long-time Illinois state representative and the county recorder of deeds. Among her duties as clerk, Yarbrough was the chief election officer in Cook County and oversaw all election functions from voter registration to counting the ballots and certifying results.

The functions of the office are continuing, according to spokesperson Sally Daly, who said last week that Chief Deputy Clerk Cedric Giles is in charge of operations.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.