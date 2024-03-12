Kennedy Expressway construction: Crews start closing reversible express lanes

Kennedy Expressway construction crews will start closing the reversible express lanes on Monday night, and it's expected to impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction crews will start closing the reversible express lanes on Monday night, and it's expected to impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction crews will start closing the reversible express lanes on Monday night, and it's expected to impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction crews will start closing the reversible express lanes on Monday night, and it's expected to impact Chicago traffic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Late Monday night, lane closures, both inbound and express, ushered in the latest phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehab project.

"It was pretty nice when a 15 minute drive, maybe take about 20, 25 minutes. Now, it's going to take about 45 to 50 minutes now," said driver Thuc Trinh.

Trinh is among the more than 275,000 daily Kennedy drivers now bracing for gridlock on the more than 60-year-old expressway.

After phase one last year focused on inbound lanes, this second phase of the three-year $150 million project centers on the express lanes, which are now closed until late fall.

Crews will repair bridge structures and update the gates that allow those lanes to be reversible.

"When it's completely done, it's definitely going to have not only improved surface, but you're going to also have a more reliable surface," said IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda.

In this phase, Hubbard's Cave is getting a makeover, requiring some inbound and outbound lane closures and the closure of the westbound Randolph Street ramp onto the outbound Kennedy.

Officials recommend shifting travel to non-peak hours and using the CTA or Metra.

"Kind of look at what can you do. In other words, are you able to adjust the times you start where you go in earlier?" Castaneda said.

"It's a bit frustrating, but you know, you get used to it, and then you just deal with it," said driver Steve Martin. "Life in the big city."

Construction schedule

Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place: Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue; Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road

Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.

Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.

IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.

IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.

There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.

The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.