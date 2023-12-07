As IDOT construction on the Kennedy Expressway continues, some Chicago inbound traffic lanes are set to reopen Thursday night.

Chicago traffic: Kennedy Expressway inbound lanes begin to reopen Thursday, IDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A three-year construction project on the Kennedy Expressway is approaching a major milestone.

Inbound lanes will to begin to reopen Thursday night.

The express lanes will be worked on next year, and the outbound lanes will be worked on in 2025.

The full IDOT Kennedy Expressway lane reopening schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, December 7:

At 8 p.m., only one lane will be open on the inbound Kennedy between Kimball and Milwaukee avenues.

At 8 p.m., ramps onto inbound Kennedy will be closed between Belmont and Kedzie Avenue and Division Street.

At midnight, the Kennedy express lanes will be fully closed.

Friday, December 8:

By 5 a.m., all Kennedy inbound lanes and ramps open from Kimball Avenue southbound.

By 5 a.m., Kennedy express lanes open in inbound direction.

At 8 p.m., only one lane will be open on the inbound Kennedy between Keeler and Kimball avenues.

At 8 p.m., some ramps onto inbound Kennedy will be closed between Keeler and Kimball avenues.

All express lanes remain open starting Friday.

Saturday, December 9:

By 5 a.m., all Kennedy inbound lanes and ramps open from Keeler Avenue southbound.

Only inbound express lanes operate Saturday.

Monday, December 11

At 8 p.m., only one lane will be open on the inbound Kennedy between north of Edens junction to Keeler Avenue.

At 8 p.m., express lane entrance at Montrose Avenue closes, but Diversey Avenue entrance remains open.

At 8 p.m., some ramps onto inbound Kennedy will be closed between Montrose and Keeler avenues.

At 8 p.m., inbound Edens ramps will be closed at Wilson Avenue entrance and exit, and at Elston Avenue entrance.

Tuesday, December 12

By 5 a.m., all inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways lanes and ramps will be fully opened.

By 5 a.m., expressway lanes return to normal operations.