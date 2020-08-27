Jacob Blake shooting protests: Kenosha demonstrations remain peaceful on 4th night since police shooting

Previous nights of protests have led to violence clashes between police and demonstrators, who are making their voices heard in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
A curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. Four nights in, protesters said they will not let up, they continued to circle the streets in Kenosha, to make their voices heard.
"I'm not ready to live in a police state, and I'm not ready to let them take that away from me," Kenosha resident and protester Brietta Logan said.
Tezzaree Champion agreed.
"You shot that boy, and people got killed," Champion said. "Due to that incident we're still going to be out here even after curfew. You can bring the SWAT, bring Army."
Previous nights of protests have led to violent clashes between police and protesters, with buildings and trucks set on fire. On Tuesday night, two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting and an Antioch teenager is in custody for that shooting.
The protests came as more details are released on what led up to the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.
The Wisconsin attorney general revealed a 911 call came in from a woman who said her boyfriend was present but was not supposed to be on the premises, officers tried to Taze Blake but he walked away and got to his vehicle.
Authorities also said Blake said he had a knife, which police did find in his car. Right now, the officers involved are on administrative leave pending the investigation.
WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video
The U.S. Department of Justice also confirmed a federal civil rights investigation is underway. The FBI will be working with state investigators in Wisconsin.