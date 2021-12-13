tornado

Chicago organizations, volunteers send food and supplies to Kentucky tornado survivors

By
EMBED <>More Videos

121221-local-tornado-relief-vid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warehouse on Chicago's West Side bustled with activity Sunday morning as worker at World Vision rushed to get food and supplies to Kentucky tornado survivors.

"We do have pre-positioned supplies ready to go," said Jonathan Smith, World Vision site manager. "Right now what you are seeing is we are loading all types of product, such as diapers, toys and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, lights."

RELATED: Edwardsville tornado victims ID'd, Amazon declines to say when workers were warned

The group also loaded up Family Emergency Kits, or FEKs, which contain enough non-perishable food items to feed a family of five for a week.

Workers spent most of the morning at the 40,000 square foot warehouse loading up more than two dozen pallets of goods, weighing thousands of pounds, donated by the global Christian Humanitarian Organization.

MORE: Before-and-after images capture destruction of Midwest tornado

The supplies will then go to Mayfield, Ky., where the devastating tornado hit late Friday night.

"We're also sending toys on this truckload," said Perrise Thomas, World Vision partner coordinator. "We're about two weeks away from Christmas, so that's also devastating for some families as well."

The supplies should arrive in about six hours, and veteran American Red Cross volunteer Steve Wise plans to be there to receive them. The 65-year-old from New Lenox caught a flight to Kentucky Sunday afternoon to help with relief efforts.

READ MORE: Search crews 'crawl over casualties to get to live victims' after devastating tornadoes

He'll spend about two weeks there. Wise has been on numerous national deployments, but he said he's been told the devastation makes this one different.

"We're going to do everything we can to give these people hope again," he said.

Other local disaster relief organizations are getting involved as well. The Salvation Army has started a relief fund for tornado victims, and has established mobile kitchens that can feed up to 1,500 people, including survivors and first responders in Kentucky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidekentuckytornadovolunteerismu.s. & worldred crossdonationsstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado
Lake Zurich girl collects hundreds of toys for tornado victims
American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News