Former Chicago hospital worker sentenced 18 years for sexual assaults of patients

Kevin Childs, a former Saint Anthony hospital worker, was sentenced to 18 years for sexual assault; he must register as a sex offender.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former hospital worker was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual assault crimes Monday.

Kevin Childs was convicted in February on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors said he assaulted two women who were patients at Saint Anthony hospital, when he worked there as a patient care technician.

Childs will also have to register as a sex offender.

A judge previously said the alleged victims had been in Childs' care for treatment of serious medical conditions.

"You are preying on the most weak of the community," Judge Charles Burns said.

