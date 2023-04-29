'Kevin Minor Legacy Fund' aims to break barriers for young women playing tennis

The scholarship is intended to honor the memory of Kevin Minor, a devoted husband, ultimate girl dad and a respected member of the Chicago tennis community who passed away in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Like any sport, practice makes perfect. That is especially true when it comes to playing tennis.

However, the heavy cost of the sport can create a barrier of entry for some young athletes. That is why a local organization is working to break that barrier for young girls.

The Kevin Minor Legacy Fund is now accepting applications for its first-ever scholarship award. The scholarship is intended to honor the memory of Kevin Minor, a devoted husband, ultimate girl dad and a respected member of the Chicago tennis community who passed away in 2022. It aims to provide financial support to female junior tennis players under 14 years of age who are residents of the USTA/Midwest Section.

Kevin Minor was renowned for serving the USTA and dozens of families who navigated the junior tournament landscape. His dedication, impact on the court and his daughters' successes were the reasons the Minor family was awarded the 2022 USTA Chicago District and USTA Midwest Family of the Year Awards.

The inaugural scholarship amount of $5,000 will be awarded to a deserving applicant who exhibits good sportsmanship, has a GPA of 3.0 or higher and plans to attend an accredited college or university.

Kevin was all too aware of the sacrifices necessary to raise elite student-athletes, especially after having three black daughters who all played NCAA Division 1 tennis. He believed it was a community responsibility to bless others as they had been blessed.

The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2023. Applicants can apply through the Kevin Minor Legacy Fund website. A winner will be announced on June 1, 2023.

" [ This ] would be what my husband would want most - to relieve the financial burdens and help other children achieve their tennis dreams," Michelle Minor, Kevin's wife, said.