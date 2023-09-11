WATCH LIVE

NBA player Kevin Porter arrested, accused of assaulting WNBA player girlfriend at NY hotel: sources

ByAaron Katersky WABC logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 7:44PM
NEW YORK -- Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter is under arrest in New York City Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, a WNBA player, police sources told ABC News.

Porter, 23, is in custody at the NYPD's 17th precinct in Midtown.

Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out to the Millennium Hotel, where he and his girlfriend were staying.

According to police sources, the victim was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door.

Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up the woman, the sources said.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Domestic assault charges are pending against Porter.

