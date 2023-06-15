Babylon, NY Town Council candidate poses naked behind screen door of house, shocking residents

For the past two months, the 63-year-old Kevin Sabella Sr. has stood without clothes behind the screen door of his house, for all who pass to see. Stacey Sager interviews shocked residents.

NEW YORK -- A candidate for Babylon Town Council has been "baring" it all on the campaign trail - quite literally.

In the town of Babylon, New York, you could say Kevin Sabella Sr. is the candidate with nothing to hide.

For the past two months, the 63-year-old financial advisor and a church member, has stood without clothes behind the screen door of his house, for all who pass to see.

"He would open his front door and be there standing, completely nude," van operator Victoria Lombardi said.

Lombardi, who spoke with ABC New York affiliate WABC by phone, is a behavioral specialist who transports developmentally disabled clients in a van and drives right by Sabella's home regularly.

Each morning, Lombardi passes his house. Lombardi can see his campaign signs for town councilman, but she would also see a whole lot more that she wishes she could "un-see."

"Once, we made eye contact and it happened a third time, I knew that it was intentional," she said.

She said he would wait for her again and again. She counted at least 10 times where Sabella would stand at his front door completely naked.

On Tuesday, Babylon's Republican Committee told WABC they would no longer support Sabella Sr. in his run.

Stacey Sager tried to contact the candidate multiple ways to see if he would withdraw from the race. Residents in town had plenty to say about it.

"He definitely won't get my vote, that's for sure," resident Andy Helsinger said.

"It's shocking and it's scary," resident Maria Fiore said. "It's very inappropriate, and he very clearly knew what he was doing."

Elected members of the Town Council are responsible for various quality of life issues like public safety, cracking down on indecent exposure in town parks, and creating youth programs.

"My concern would be that if he would be elected to the Town Board, I don't know what we could be able to trust him with," Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said.

Sabella Sr. is active with his local Knights of Columbus chapter and church. His antics have shocked many in the community, but especially Lombardi, who described it all as clearly as Sabella displayed it.

"At the end of the day, I just think that he is a sexual predator, and it was all about power," Lombardi said.