After IL marijuana legalization, Cook County state's attorney has expunged nearly 15K convictions

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- On Friday, the Cook County State's Attorney plans to submit more than 200 cannabis convictions for expungement.

That means they will be wiped from the records.

Since recreational marijuana became legal across Illinois in 2020, the office has expunged nearly 15,000 of those cases.

"Felony charges can affect every aspect of a person's life, from jobs to housing, long after the debt to society has been paid," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "I am proud that by working with advocates, Code for America, the Chief Judge's Office, the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court, and the Illinois State Police we were able to bring relief for so many individuals so that they, their families, and their communities can move forward."

RELATED: Marijuana smokers celebrate 420 holiday at new Mundelein cannabis lounge

There are still about 600 cases that need more research to be cleared. They date as far back as 1965.

"This is so much more than conviction relief for thousands of individuals. This is about rebuilding trust in the criminal justice system," Foxx said.

Court closures delayed proceedings due to COVID-19 in 2020 but continued later that year.

