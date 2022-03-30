theater

Steppenwolf Theatre play 'King James' tells story of male bonding fueled by LeBron James

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Steppenwolf's 'King James' is tale of male bonding fueled by LeBron James

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "King James" at Steppenwolf is getting rave reviews, and you don't have to be a sports fan to enjoy this story of male bonding, fueled by LeBron James.

"King James" is a game of friendship between Shawn and Matt, as they speak the language of LeBron.

Chris Perfetti of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" stars as Matt in the show and has fulfilled a dream of being at Steppenwolf.

"Sports is kind of this vehicle to talk about deeper things going on in the human condition and in this country," he said. "Guys when they're talking about sports are actually talking about something else."

The play is about a whole lot more than sports.

"Each milestone in LeBron's basketball career turns out to be a milestone in these guys' lives, and their relationship, and I thought that was a beautiful way in to talk about two things at the same time," said Glenn Davis, who plays Shawn.

Davis not only acts, but he's artistic director of Steppenwolf.


"I grew up on the south side of Chicago and Steppenwolf, historically, didn't have a lot of folks who looked like me," he said. "I took my first acting class here in the early 2000's, the notion that I would be in the position I am now, wasn't even in the realm of consciousness for me."

Davis is a lifelong Bulls fan. He's inviting LeBron to see "King James" when it hits Los Angeles in June.

"I think meeting LeBron after doing this play would be quite an experience sort of surreal - I just spent a lot of time examining your life and what it means to all of us, so having him come see the play would be truly inspiring and a wonderful moment," he said.

"King James" is at Steppenwolf through April 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolincoln parklebron jamescomedytheater
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEATER
Family turns stoop into stage for Black history
Kids Oscars appreciation night being held at Chicago theater
Brittney Johnson is 1st Black actress to play Glinda in 'Wicked'
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' coming to Nederlander Theatre
TOP STORIES
Alleged gunman in Rosemont mall shooting ID'd
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Man hopped Midway Airport fence, climbed on wing of private jet: CPD
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Russian cyber attacks targeting US elections, infrastructure: FBI
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Show More
Plane full of donations leaves Aurora for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Chicago Police Dept. swears in 80 new officers
BA.2 poised to become dominant COVID strain in Chicago
Rally calls for fairer process to get marijuana dispensary license
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
More TOP STORIES News