Steppenwolf Theatre play 'King James' tells story of male bonding fueled by LeBron James

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "King James" at Steppenwolf is getting rave reviews, and you don't have to be a sports fan to enjoy this story of male bonding, fueled by LeBron James."King James" is a game of friendship between Shawn and Matt, as they speak the language of LeBron.Chris Perfetti of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" stars as Matt in the show and has fulfilled a dream of being at Steppenwolf."Sports is kind of this vehicle to talk about deeper things going on in the human condition and in this country," he said. "Guys when they're talking about sports are actually talking about something else."The play is about a whole lot more than sports."Each milestone in LeBron's basketball career turns out to be a milestone in these guys' lives, and their relationship, and I thought that was a beautiful way in to talk about two things at the same time," said Glenn Davis, who plays Shawn.Davis not only acts, but he's artistic director of Steppenwolf."I grew up on the south side of Chicago and Steppenwolf, historically, didn't have a lot of folks who looked like me," he said. "I took my first acting class here in the early 2000's, the notion that I would be in the position I am now, wasn't even in the realm of consciousness for me."Davis is a lifelong Bulls fan. He's inviting LeBron to see "King James" when it hits Los Angeles in June."I think meeting LeBron after doing this play would be quite an experience sort of surreal - I just spent a lot of time examining your life and what it means to all of us, so having him come see the play would be truly inspiring and a wonderful moment," he said."King James" is at Steppenwolf through April 10.