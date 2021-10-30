kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse trial will have race front and center, and activists feel little hope

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kyle Rittenhouse trial will have race front-and-center, activists expect

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Even though Kyle Rittenhouse is white and the three men he shot, two fatally, were also white, Black activists say race will be front-and-center at his trial.

"The fact that they were marching along with people who were protesting, who were people of color, and the man who was shot, Jacob Blake, seven times in his back was a person of color," said Minister Caliph Muab'El, Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution.


Rittenhouse is charged with felony homicide and attempted homicide. He's accused of killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15 style rifle during the unrest in the aftermath of Blake's shooting by a Kenosha police officer last August. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time. He said he traveled from Antioch to protect Kenosha property.

"I am not worried about the outcome of the trial because I already know what it is going to be," Muab'El said. "They have already set the stage."

Earlier this week, a judge ruled the men who were killed and injured cannot be referred to as "victims" but can be referred to as "rioters" and "looters."

"The judge ruled that these people can't be looked at as victims," Muab'El pointed out.

"Nothing is going to change the government, the judges the judge already put a pre-ordained clause," said Gregory Bennet, Jr. of Peace in the Streets.


Kenosha hasn't fully recovered from the unrest. Storefronts remain boarded up, covering the destruction of the flames. The community remains on guard more than a year later. Many will be following the trial and reliving a painful chapter in the city's history.

"You know, when you already know the outcome, you think of a solution in the plan to try to get through," said Nichlas Dennis, Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution.

"The most important thing is how we respond. That's what everybody is looking at. How are we going to respond," Muab'El said.

Jury selection starts Monday. Black Lives Matter Lake County is planning to hold a demonstration in front of the courthouse. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshatrialprotestkyle rittenhouserace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Video shows NBC producer accused of following Rittenhouse jury bus
ASU students rally against Kyle Rittenhouse enrollment
Arbery, Rittenhouse cases spotlight self-defense and vigilantism
Two trials: similar claims of self-defense, far different outcomes
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News