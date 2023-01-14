3 Indiana teens facing criminal charges after video of boy's brutal attack shared on social media

Three teens were charged after Crown Point High School alerted police to a social media video of an attack at Lake County Fairgrounds in Indiana.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after a brutal attack on another teen in northwest Indiana.

It happened last Sunday in a restroom at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

Investigators said the victim was lured there by someone he thought was a friend. The boy was then punched, kicked, and stomped on while another teen recorded the assault.

Crown Point High School alerted police after learning the video was being shared on social media.

The teen suffered bruises, but will be okay.

