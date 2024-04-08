Lake County Sheriff's Office announces K9 Deputy Dax retirement ceremony

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A retirement ceremony has been announced for Lake County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Dax.

K9 Dax joined the sheriff's office when he just 13 months old in 2015. He served alongside Deputy John Forlenza.

The community is invited to the ceremony on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. the Sheriff's Patrol Division at 1301 North Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, Il.

Deputy Forlenza and K9 Dax are expected to be at the ceremony and will be available for photos, the sheriff's office said.

Last month, K9 Dax was injured while catching a suspect in unincorporated Zion.

The well-known K9 was diagnosed with cervical and thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disc Disease.

After going through physical therapy, he was able to walk again. However, veterinarians said he cannot return to active duty.

K9 Dax will be turned over to Deputy Forlenza to enjoy his retirement, the sheriff said.

Together they have helped find more than 400 missing people or fleeing felons.

"I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own," Deputy Forlenza said. "I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years.

In his nine year tenure, K9 Dax received more than a dozen awards at state and local level, including the Hero Dog Award from the German Shepherd Dog Club of America.

"Dax is a true hero and well deserving of the rest and love that waits for him in his retirement," Deputy Forlenza said.

