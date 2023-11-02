WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Antioch man due in court on charges connected to Lake County Metra crash that killed wife, grandson

Noah Kucinski, 13, of Lockport and Patricia Shemberger, 75, of Antioch killed last December

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 2, 2023 3:28PM
Antioch man due in court on charges connected to Lake Co. Metra crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Antioch man Anthony Shemberger is due in court on charges connected to a Lake County train crash that killed his wife and grandson.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An Antioch man will be arraigned Thursday on charges in a Metra train crash that killed his wife and grandson back in December.

Anthony Shemberger, 71, is accused of driving through the gates and into the path of a passing train at the Wilson Road crossing in Lake County.

A deputy who witnessed the crash said he did not see Shemberger slow down.

RELATED: Teen killed after collapsing onto New York City subway tracks, being hit by train

Noah Kucinski, 13, of Lockport and Patricia Shemberger, 75, of Antioch were killed in the crash that took place just after noon on Dec. 18, 2022.

Shemberger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW