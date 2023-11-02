Antioch man due in court on charges connected to Lake County Metra crash that killed wife, grandson

Antioch man Anthony Shemberger is due in court on charges connected to a Lake County train crash that killed his wife and grandson.

Noah Kucinski, 13, of Lockport and Patricia Shemberger, 75, of Antioch killed last December

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An Antioch man will be arraigned Thursday on charges in a Metra train crash that killed his wife and grandson back in December.

Anthony Shemberger, 71, is accused of driving through the gates and into the path of a passing train at the Wilson Road crossing in Lake County.

A deputy who witnessed the crash said he did not see Shemberger slow down.

Noah Kucinski, 13, of Lockport and Patricia Shemberger, 75, of Antioch were killed in the crash that took place just after noon on Dec. 18, 2022.

Shemberger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.