lake michigan

Dangerous swimming conditions expected Tuesday at Lake Michigan beaches, NWS says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weather forecasters are warning Chicago-area residents to stay out of Lake Michigan Tuesday.

Strong currents and waves reaching up to six feet could make for dangerous swimming conditions along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather forecast



Swimmers in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, are warned to stay out of the water and avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other structures along the shoreline, the NWS said.

Tuesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures remaining in the 70s, according to ABC 7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.

A few light lake showers could be expected throughout the day as well but any rain will be minimal and brief, he said.

RELATED: Lake Michigan is warmer than it's ever been this early in the summer, at record-high levels

The body of a Chicago teen was who went missing was found Monday after five people were seen struggling in Lake Michigan in Indiana.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, just after 11 a.m. Monday, a diver with the Portage Fire Department located the victim near the Portage Riverwalk break wall.

Rescuers were originally called to the riverwalk Sunday after witnesses say they saw a group of people struggling in the water along the riverwalk around 10:45 a.m.

All of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18, officials say.

Dangerous swim conditions will continue through Tuesday evening, Schwarz said.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countyporter countylake countylake county indianaboating safetywaterswimminglake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKE MICHIGAN
Body found after Chicago teen goes missing in Lake Michigan
Chicago teen missing after seen struggling in lake off Portage riverwalk
Body found near Belmont Harbor identified: medical examiner
Woman dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD releases video of suspects in shooting of CFD firefighter's son in Woodlawn
Woman, 51, robbed on Gold Coast
Chicago Bears say no fans at Soldier Field due to COVID-19
Here's what's behind Illinois' FOID card application delays
Police seeking man wanted for indecent exposure on Near North Side, Gold Coast
Chicago businesses still boarded up 1 week after looting
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Show More
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Chicago fire academy shut down by COVID-19 outbreak
DNC kickoff: Illinois Democrats rally behind Biden, Harris
Chicago Weather: Cooler with some light showers Tuesday
Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
More TOP STORIES News