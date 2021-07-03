boat accident

11 rescued from sinking boat on Calumet Harbor, Chicago fire says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

11 rescued from boat on Calumet Harbor: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eleven people were rescued from a boat filling with water on Calumet Harbor in Chicago early Saturday morning.

Survivors said the Coast Guard rescued them, just in the nick of time.

What sounded like a dangerous situation, ended with no injuries, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said a boat with 11 people on it started filling with water about 2 a.m.

RELATED: Father of missing boater continues search week after boat capsizes near East Chicago Marina

That's when the Coast Guard responded, bringing the group to Calumet Harbor.

Everyone declined to be taken to the hospital and were uninjured, according to CFD.

"I'm still in a little bit of shock," Nicole Gooden said. "Our boat was about to sink; water was coming into the boat. It's unexplainable right about now. I mean, we're joking and laughing because we're happy we survived, but we also hit a rock or something out there. It was just hectic. And it took forever for them to get to us."

The Coast Guard is out on the water this weekend, looking for people drinking and boating, but that does not appear to be part of this investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagoboating safetyboatsboatinglake michiganboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Man missing after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
2 Lake Station teens in ICU more than 12 weeks with COVID
CPD supt. grilled by aldermen about July 4th safety plan
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Man stabbed to death while on CTA bus near Chatham: police
Crestwood couple competing in Nathan's hot dog eating contest
Show More
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Baby animals born daily at Shedd Aquarium
Summer travel tips to save money at the last minute
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hotter Saturday
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
More TOP STORIES News