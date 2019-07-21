Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, other man remains hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man died and another was hospitalized after they were rescued from Lake Michigan by the Chicago Fire Department on Saturday.Authorities have identified the man who drowned as 31-year-old Jose Rubio.First responders pulled Rubio out of the water, near Diversey Harbor around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.Chicago police and fire officials responded to a call that two men were unresponsive in the water between the 2600-2800 blocks of North Lake Shore Drive. The two men, 31 and 28 years old, respectively, had been on a boat with another man when they decided to go for a swim, police said."We had a boat that anchored off shore off Diversey Harbor. Two people jumped in the water to have some good times and relax while the current picked up, the wind changed. They got separated from their boat," said CFD Marine & Dive Operations Deputy District Chief Jason Lach.Emergency officials say the anchor on the boat was not dropped, so it started drifting away while three men were in the water swimming.One man was able to swim to the boat. Divers rescued the other two swimmers.Rubio was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The 28-year-old swimmer was transported to a hospital in stable condition.Just as crews were wrapping up, divers had to get back in the water for another rescue."The water conditions changed. The lake rose coming into Diversey Harbor which can be dangerous. Boat lost control, hit the side wall," Lach said.They jumped in and pulled the man out of the water quickly."We are always ready, anytime, any place," said Lach.