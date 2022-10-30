Chicago police, fire units rescue 9 people from boat in Lake Michigan off 71st Street Beach

Chicago police and fire units rescued nine people from a boat in Lake Michigan off 71st Street Beach on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fire and police rescue crews helped a sinking boat Saturday in Lake Michigan on the city's South Side.

The pleasure boat had nine people onboard when it began taking on water off 71st Street Beach in South Shore.

The passengers were transferred to a rescue boat, and the disabled boat was towed back to shore.

There are reports that the boat may have struck something, but no one was hurt.

