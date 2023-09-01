WATCH LIVE

Person rescued after DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; southbound traffic being diverted in Lakeview

Traffic fully blocked on southbound side, being diverted onto Belmont Avenue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 11:18PM
A person was rescued after a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash at Belmond Avenue in Lakeview, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive led to some dramatic moments on Friday evening.

The crash happened on the southbound side at West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview.

As Chopper 7 arrived, one person was still trapped in the car. Firefighters had to cut the top of the vehicle off to free that person.

The victim is being taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is fully blocked on the southbound side, and is being diverted onto Belmont Avenue.

Further information was not immediately available.

