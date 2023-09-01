Person rescued after DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; southbound traffic being diverted in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive led to some dramatic moments on Friday evening.
The crash happened on the southbound side at West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview.
As Chopper 7 arrived, one person was still trapped in the car. Firefighters had to cut the top of the vehicle off to free that person.
The victim is being taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Traffic is fully blocked on the southbound side, and is being diverted onto Belmont Avenue.
Further information was not immediately available.