Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source

A man is in the hospital after being hit on Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night near Lakeview. Sources say that the driver was an off-duty CPD officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in the hospital after an off-duty Chicago police officer hit him on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night, according to police and a source.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a 37-year-old man attempted to run across the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive before being hit by the vehicle, police said.

The person who hit the man has been identified to ABC7 Chicago as an off-duty Chicago police officer.

RELATED | South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured

Police said that the driver attempted to stop, but could not avoid hitting the man.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview and is in fair condition, according to police. Police have not released the identity of the victim. CPD said that no citations have been issued.