2 injured, 1 critically in apparent road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured, one critically, in an apparent road rage shooting on Chicago's Near South Side on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 8 p.m.

A 37-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were driving northbound when a 2015 Nissan Sedan cut them off in traffic, police said. The victims beeped at the Nissan, which pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire.

The woman, shot in the neck, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man, who suffered a graze wound to his back, refused medical help.

Police said it appeared to be a road rage shooting, but did not provide further information. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

