High-rise fire breaks out in Gold Coast 3-story penthouse, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flames shot from the roof of a vintage Gold Coast building Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the building's penthouse, Chicago fire officials said.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to a condo building in the 900-block of North Lake Shore Drive, CFD said.

The fire was contained to a wood deck in the penthouse, CFD said. The penthouse were the fire occurred has three stories.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.