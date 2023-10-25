Woman injured in downtown hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 23-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

An eyewitness told ABC7 he was one of dozens of people crossing the major pedestrian intersection at the time.

He said after the crash, he saw the pick-up driver stop briefly, but then, he sped away.

Danny Rockett was riding his bike downtown, and was crossing the same street when he saw it all happen.

"She was just trying to cross the street. She had the right of way completely," Rockett said. "This guy in a giant gray truck just wasn't stopping for anything, and he came barreling down the other side of the street."

Police said it happened at the peak of rush hour, just before 5:30 p.m.

Rockett said he saw the driver, in a gray pick-up truck, blow past a red light before approaching the intersection. Then, the pick-up driver ran another red light as he struck the woman, who police say is 23 years old, before he took off.

"He wasn't looking at his phone. He was just looking straight forward, just going and not stopping for anything," Rockett said. "He drove away pretty quickly. He knew what he did. He stopped momentarily, and then, kept going."

Police said the 23-year-old woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. Police had initially said that the woman died.

The northbound lanes of the drive were shut down for at least two hours as part of the investigation.

Police said the vehicle involved is a silver 2019 GMC pick-up truck.

If you have any information that could help investigators find that driver, please contact police.

