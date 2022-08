Lakemoor fire that gutted townhome may have started in garage; cause still under investigation

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a townhome in Lakemoor in the far northwest suburbs.

The fire may have started in the garage of the multi-family home in the 32000-block of N. Rushmore Ave., but the cause is still under investigation.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.