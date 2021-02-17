Lakeview condo garage roof collapse at least 4th such occurrence in Chicago this week amid heavy snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several roofs have collapsed under the weight of the heavy snowfall over the past few days.The latest happened early Wednesday at a Lakeview condo complex.The garage behind a six-unit condo complex collapsed on top of three cars and a motorcycle in the 3600-block of North Bosworth Avenue."We heard a loud pop, saw the building start to come down, saw the roof come down and the side wall basically blew out," one resident said. "We didn't expect it."No one was injured, but this was one of many collapses because of the snow. Between Monday and Tuesday at least three roofs collapsed across the city.In the suburbs, two buildings collapsed in Elgin in the last week, and on Tuesday, the roof of an indoor equestrian riding facility buckled under the weight of heavy snow in Morton Grove.