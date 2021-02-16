snow

How much snow can a roof hold? Estimate the weight on top of your home

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With all the snow that has fallen in the past few weeks and several roof collapses reported across the Chicago area, you may be wondering how much snow your roof can hold.

SEE ALSO | 2nd Elgin roof collapses due to snow in a week
EMBED More News Videos

An Elgin banquet hall's snowy roof caved in Monday, the second building collapse in a week in the western suburb.



The weight of snow varies by the water content of the snow. For example, fluffy snow has a snow to water ratio of 15 to 1. That means 15" of snow equals 1" of rain. The snow we have seen recently is even lighter than that, with a 30 to 1 ratio at times. The heavy wet snow we sometimes see has a ratio of 5 to 1.

But how much does that weigh?

With fluffy snow, a foot of snow weighs about 4 pounds per square foot. On a regular roof, that's about 6,240 pounds of weight on the roof. It's like putting a pickup truck on your roof.

For heavy, wet snow... a foot of snow on the roof is like having three pickups on the roof.

When you double that to 2 feet, those numbers go up. For fluffy snow, it is about two pickup trucks. For wet snow, it is about six pickup trucks on your roof.

Most roofs can support 2 feet of light fluffy snow and even snow with a ratio of 10 to 1. But if really heavy wet snow piles too high, it can cause serious damage to your roof.

Fortunately, the snow we've had recently has been the fluffy snow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnow stormroof collapsesnowrooftophomeweather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Car buried in snow? Here's what to know
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
NW Indiana lake effect snow continues, hampering efforts to dig out
Community groups deploy to dig out those who can't shovel themselves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge
Car buried in snow? Here's what to know
NW Indiana lake effect snow continues, hampering efforts to dig out
Community groups deploy to dig out those who can't shovel themselves
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very cold
Show More
Chicago author's new book inspired by watching son play hockey
Snow storm forces some school closings, remote learning
Chicago eases indoor dining restrictions
Woman found dead on Blue Line tracks near Pulaski station: CPD
Shedd Aquarium free days return
More TOP STORIES News