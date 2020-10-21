Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke should face civil rights charges for Laquan McDonald shooting death, activists say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6568835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Activists, community organizers and residents gathered to mark what would have been Laquan McDonald's 23rd birthday as their fight for police reform continues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a rally downtown Chicago Tuesday night, calling for civil rights charges to be brought against former police Officer Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald's shooting death.Tuesday marked the six-year anniversary of McDonald's death. Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old 16 times, killing him, in 2014. The former Chicago police officer isVideo of the shooting sparked protests, the firing of CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy and an investigation into the Chicago Police Department by the U.S. Justice Department that resulted in the consent decree the department operates under today.Members of the Black Millennial Renaissance and their supporters held a rally at Federal Plaza in the Loop Tuesday. Members of the group say they want to see institutional racism removed from policing."Dr. King also told us that the moral arc of the universe is long but it bends toward justice; well tonight, it's bending toward accountability," one person at the rally said.Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison after a Cook County jury convicted him of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.Earlier this month, Van Dyke ended his efforts to overturn his murder conviction. His attorney said he's trying to move on with his life.